Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases 117,028 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 386.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,028 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $140.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

