Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 29th

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of FAX opened at $2.62 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $2.92.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
