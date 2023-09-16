Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 29th

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FAX opened at $2.62 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $2.92.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

