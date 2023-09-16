abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:FCO opened at $6.13 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

