abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60 on October 27th

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON ASCI opened at GBX 259 ($3.24) on Friday. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 216 ($2.70) and a one year high of GBX 289 ($3.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 255 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 256.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.26 million, a PE ratio of -177.40 and a beta of 0.96.
abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile
