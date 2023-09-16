Achain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $169,729.34 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002578 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002165 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001518 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

