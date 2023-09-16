Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $630.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $600.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $573.07.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $528.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

