Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $625.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $625.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $573.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $528.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $529.21 and its 200-day moving average is $440.68. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

