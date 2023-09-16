Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.975-5025, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.00 billion. Adobe also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $573.07.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $528.89 on Friday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $529.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.68. The company has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

