Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 target price on the electronics maker's stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.57.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $414.11 million. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is 8.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $221,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,618 shares in the company, valued at $844,988.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,567,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $221,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,988.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,080 shares of company stock worth $1,044,520. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,048 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at $825,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at $14,305,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,166 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

