ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AGESY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ageas SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGESY
ageas SA/NV Price Performance
About ageas SA/NV
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ageas SA/NV
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.