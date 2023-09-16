ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGESY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ageas SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGESY

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

About ageas SA/NV

Shares of AGESY opened at $42.78 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35.

(Get Free Report)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.