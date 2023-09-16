Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD opened at $302.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

