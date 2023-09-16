Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Down to $211.65

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $211.65, but opened at $200.00. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $194.01, with a volume of 373,694 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.45 and a 200 day moving average of $195.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 85.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 171,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 550,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

