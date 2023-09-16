Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,497 shares of company stock worth $12,785,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

