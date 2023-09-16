Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,497 shares of company stock worth $12,785,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

