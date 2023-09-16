Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) vs. United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Head to Head Survey

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alpine Income Property Trust and United Development Funding IV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.31%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

79.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 39.47% 6.16% 3.18% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and United Development Funding IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $45.20 million 5.30 $29.72 million $1.28 13.31 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats United Development Funding IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

