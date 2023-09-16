Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Private Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29,313 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.22.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $140.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day moving average is $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

