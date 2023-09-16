Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $140.39 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.22.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

