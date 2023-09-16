Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $140.39 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.74.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.22.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

