AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 1,982,440 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 848.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982,440 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.0% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Apple were worth $429,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $175.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.01 and a 200-day moving average of $175.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.