AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,023 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,938,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,205,000 after purchasing an additional 274,718 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,013,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,492,000 after buying an additional 78,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.16 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average of $92.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 169.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.94.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

