AMF Tjanstepension AB Invests $4.61 Million in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,726 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPG. Bank of America reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE IPG opened at $30.74 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

