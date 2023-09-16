AMF Tjanstepension AB Takes $1.82 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,456,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,606,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $77.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

