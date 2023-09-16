Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 1,826 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $37,140.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,295.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Phreesia stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.15.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

