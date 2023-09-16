Apella Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,446,116,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a PE ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

