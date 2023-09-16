Apella Capital LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after buying an additional 71,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 765,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after buying an additional 117,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after buying an additional 105,064 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 675,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after buying an additional 116,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after buying an additional 49,667 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $684.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

