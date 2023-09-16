Apella Capital LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

