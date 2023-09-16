Apella Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,124 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after purchasing an additional 482,483 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $156,481,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $222.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $240.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.80 and its 200-day moving average is $221.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

