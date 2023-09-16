Apella Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,169 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $311,102,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,515 shares of company stock worth $85,008,631 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $439.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $454.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

