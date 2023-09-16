Apella Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,527 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,527 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

