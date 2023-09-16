Apella Capital LLC Buys Shares of 711 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $481.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.95. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

