Apella Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,954 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.98.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.