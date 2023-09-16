Apella Capital LLC Invests $269,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $75.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.20. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.