Apella Capital LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $84.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.