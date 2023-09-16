Apella Capital LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,443 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after buying an additional 5,033,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

NYSE TJX opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

