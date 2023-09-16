Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSSC stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $463.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $61.68.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

