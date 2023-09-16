Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $141.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.03 and a 200-day moving average of $139.49. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $157.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

