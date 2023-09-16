Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,590,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.