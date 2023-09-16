Apella Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.91. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.28.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

