Apella Capital LLC Purchases New Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Trading Down 4.1 %

ASML opened at $596.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $771.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $678.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $672.73.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

