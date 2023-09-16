Apella Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.