Apella Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $145.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.91.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

