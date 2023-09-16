Apella Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,272 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,792,621,000 after purchasing an additional 265,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,757,927,000 after purchasing an additional 54,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,601,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,151 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.19.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $260.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.49. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

