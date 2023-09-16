Apella Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,122 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,152,000 after acquiring an additional 715,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,180,000 after acquiring an additional 108,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,375,000 after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $125.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.32%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.