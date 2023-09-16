Apella Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,492 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invictus Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $20,682,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $3,518,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $454,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 791.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $972,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK opened at $60.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.