Apella Capital LLC Takes $370,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average of $94.08.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

