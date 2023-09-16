Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE CVS opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.