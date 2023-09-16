Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $108.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average is $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

