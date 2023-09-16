Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.05. The company has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

