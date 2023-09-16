ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ArcBest by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,617,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ArcBest by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ArcBest by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven Spinner sold 2,321 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $255,472.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,304.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,922 shares of company stock worth $5,778,701 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.58. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $122.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ArcBest from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ArcBest

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.