Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.40.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $184.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $167,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,212 shares of company stock valued at $25,709,648. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

